Published 19:00 IST, September 11th 2024

NFL investigating lawsuit filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accused of sexual assault

The NFL said Tuesday it is investigating the latest civil lawsuit filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to determine if he violated the league's personal conduct policy.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
  • 2 min read
19:00 IST, September 11th 2024