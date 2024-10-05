Published 22:24 IST, October 5th 2024
Nitish unveils logo, mascot for Women's Asian Champions Trophy-2024
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday unveiled the logo and mascot for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy-2024, which will be held in Rajgir from November 11-20. The mascot, named 'Gudiya', is inspired by the state bird of Bihar, Sparrow.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CM Nitish Kumar | Image: Facebook
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:24 IST, October 5th 2024