  • Nitish unveils logo, mascot for Women's Asian Champions Trophy-2024

Published 22:24 IST, October 5th 2024

Nitish unveils logo, mascot for Women's Asian Champions Trophy-2024

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday unveiled the logo and mascot for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy-2024, which will be held in Rajgir from November 11-20. The mascot, named 'Gudiya', is inspired by the state bird of Bihar, Sparrow.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CM Nitish Kumar
CM Nitish Kumar | Image: Facebook
