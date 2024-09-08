sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Manipur Attacks | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Northern Illinois stuns No. 5 Notre Dame 16-14 with field goal in final minute

Published 14:27 IST, September 8th 2024

Northern Illinois stuns No. 5 Notre Dame 16-14 with field goal in final minute

Kanon Woodill hit a 35-yard field goal with 31 seconds to play and Cade Haberman blocked a 62-yard try as time expired and Northern Illinois stunned No. 5 Notre Dame 16-14 on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:27 IST, September 8th 2024