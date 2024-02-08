Advertisement

New Delhi: Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami on Tuesday received the Arjuna Award at the National Sports Award 2023 at Rashtrapati Bhawan. ‘Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games’ is the second-highest award in the field of athletics “given for good performance over a period of previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.”

The 33-year-old right arm pacer has had a dream run in the past one year across all three formats. In fact, he was the leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets from seven innings. registering best figure of 5/18 against Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

Full List of Arjuna Award winners

List of Arjuna Award winners 2023

Advertisement

1) Ojas Pravin Deotale (archery)

2) Aditi Gopichand Swami (archery)

Advertisement

3) Murali Sreeshankar (athletics)

4) Parul Chaudhary (athletics)

Advertisement

5) Mohammad Hussamuddin (boxing)

6) R Vaishali (chess)

Advertisement

7) Mohammed Shami (cricket)

8) Anush Agarwalla (equestrian)

Advertisement

9) Divyakriti Singh (equestrian dressage)

10) Diksha Dagar (golf)

Advertisement

11) Krishan Bahadur Pathak (hockey)

12) Sushila Chanu (hockey)

Advertisement

13) Pawan Kumar (kabaddi)

14) Ritu Negi (kabaddi)

Advertisement

15) Nasreen (kho-kho)

16) Pinki (lawn bowls)

Advertisement

17) Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (shooting)

18) Esha Singh (shooting)

Advertisement

19) Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (squash)

20) Ayhika Mukherjee (table tennis)

Advertisement

21) Sunil Kumar (wrestling)

22) Antim Panghal (wrestling)

Advertisement

23) Naorem Roshibina Devi (wushu)

24) Sheetal Devi (para archery)

Advertisement

25) Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy (blind cricket)

26) Prachi Yadav (para canoeing)

