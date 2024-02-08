Updated January 9th, 2024 at 14:05 IST
Pacer Mohammed Shami receives Arjuna Award
Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami on Tuesday received the Arjuna Award at the National Sports Award 2023 at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
New Delhi: Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami on Tuesday received the Arjuna Award at the National Sports Award 2023 at Rashtrapati Bhawan. ‘Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games’ is the second-highest award in the field of athletics “given for good performance over a period of previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.”
The 33-year-old right arm pacer has had a dream run in the past one year across all three formats. In fact, he was the leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets from seven innings. registering best figure of 5/18 against Sri Lanka.
Full List of Arjuna Award winners
1) Ojas Pravin Deotale (archery)
2) Aditi Gopichand Swami (archery)
3) Murali Sreeshankar (athletics)
4) Parul Chaudhary (athletics)
5) Mohammad Hussamuddin (boxing)
6) R Vaishali (chess)
7) Mohammed Shami (cricket)
8) Anush Agarwalla (equestrian)
9) Divyakriti Singh (equestrian dressage)
10) Diksha Dagar (golf)
11) Krishan Bahadur Pathak (hockey)
12) Sushila Chanu (hockey)
13) Pawan Kumar (kabaddi)
14) Ritu Negi (kabaddi)
15) Nasreen (kho-kho)
16) Pinki (lawn bowls)
17) Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (shooting)
18) Esha Singh (shooting)
19) Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (squash)
20) Ayhika Mukherjee (table tennis)
21) Sunil Kumar (wrestling)
22) Antim Panghal (wrestling)
23) Naorem Roshibina Devi (wushu)
24) Sheetal Devi (para archery)
25) Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy (blind cricket)
26) Prachi Yadav (para canoeing)
Published January 9th, 2024 at 11:37 IST
