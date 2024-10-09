sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:29 IST, October 9th 2024

Padres warn fans about abusive behavior ahead of NLDS Game 3 against Dodgers

The San Diego Padres have reminded fans about their zero-tolerance policy for bad behavior ahead of Game 3 of their NL Division Series against rival Los Angeles, which turned contentious Sunday night when tempers flared on the field and in the stands at Dodger Stadium.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres | Image: AP
