Padres warn fans about abusive behavior ahead of NLDS Game 3 against Dodgers
The San Diego Padres have reminded fans about their zero-tolerance policy for bad behavior ahead of Game 3 of their NL Division Series against rival Los Angeles, which turned contentious Sunday night when tempers flared on the field and in the stands at Dodger Stadium.
