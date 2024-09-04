Published 14:09 IST, September 4th 2024
India's Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya finish 11th and 16th in para cycling time trial
Indian cyclists Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya failed to make an impact in their respective track cycling events as they crashed out in the qualification round in the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Arshad Shaik | Image: X/@PCI_IN_Official
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:09 IST, September 4th 2024