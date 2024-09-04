sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:09 IST, September 4th 2024

India's Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya finish 11th and 16th in para cycling time trial

Indian cyclists Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya failed to make an impact in their respective track cycling events as they crashed out in the qualification round in the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Arshad Shaik
Arshad Shaik | Image: X/@PCI_IN_Official
