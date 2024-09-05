Published 14:31 IST, September 5th 2024

Life itself is a challenge but you've got to fight: Paralympic silver-winner Pranav Soorma

A quadriplegic who feels that the accident which left him wheelchair-bound was a "blessing in disguise". Pranav Soorma quite lives up to his last name which will now get it's fair share of fame after a silver medal on debut at the Paralympic Games.