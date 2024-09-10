sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:10 IST, September 10th 2024

Like a new-born baby, I learnt how to walk after losing my left leg: Paralympics medallist Sema

Paralympics bronze medallist Hokato Hotozhe Sema on Tuesday said he learned to walk again like a new-born baby after losing his left leg in a landmine explosion in 2002.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Paralympics bronze medallist Hokato Hotozhe Sema | Image: ANI
  • 4 min read
