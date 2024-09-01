Published 18:56 IST, September 1st 2024
Paralympics 2024: Triathlon events are postponed because of poor water quality in the Seine River
Paralympic triathlon events scheduled for Sunday have been postponed due to concerns regarding the water quality in the River Seine in Paris.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Paralympic triathlon events postponed because of poor water quality in Seine River | Image: www.paralympic.org
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:56 IST, September 1st 2024