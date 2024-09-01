sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:56 IST, September 1st 2024

Paralympics 2024: Triathlon events are postponed because of poor water quality in the Seine River

Paralympic triathlon events scheduled for Sunday have been postponed due to concerns regarding the water quality in the River Seine in Paris.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Paralympic triathlon events postponed because of poor water quality in Seine River
  • 2 min read
18:56 IST, September 1st 2024