Published 16:51 IST, September 10th 2024

Paralympics medallists to get Rs 75 lakh for gold, Rs 50 lakh for silver, Rs 30 lakh for bronze

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced cash awards of Rs 75 lakh to the gold medallists, Rs 50 lakh for the silver winners and Rs 30 lakh for the Indian athletes who have won bronze in the just-concluded Paralympic Games in Paris.