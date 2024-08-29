LIVE-BLOG
Published 22:11 IST, August 29th 2024
India at Paris Paralympics Day 1 Live Updates & Score: Sheetal Devi Breaks World Record In Archery
India is all set to begin their campaign at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, with Para-Archer Sheetal Devi in action at the first event for the contingent. medal Hopes are also in place at Day 1 as Aruna Tanwar will be in action at para Taekwondo Round of 16. Check out all the updates of the live action and details here at republicworld.com.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Edited by: Pavitra Shome