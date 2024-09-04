sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:40 IST, September 4th 2024

India at Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates & Score: Jyoti Gaderiya finishes in 16th

India will be in prime focus as the para-athletes will be featuring in six medal events. The contingent has been unstoppable in their medal hunt as they shatter the all-time Paralympics record with 20 medals, which includes 3 gold. The contingent has showcased unmatched competence and will now be in action at Day 7 of the para games. Check out all the updates of the action at republicworld.com.

