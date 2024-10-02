Published 21:12 IST, October 2nd 2024

Phillies hope time off in MLB playoffs leads to increased odds for World Series title

Bryce Harper snagged a one-hopper on an infield drill, earning a “nice play, Harp!” from manager Rob Thomson. A two-time NL MVP, Harper later chucked a baseball from first base into the left field seats.“That won’t get it done,” infield coach Bobby Dickerson yelled. “That guy’s going to score.”