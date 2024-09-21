Published 16:28 IST, September 21st 2024
Prashanth-Nedunchezhiyan and Yuki move to semifinals in separate events in China
India's Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan found a way to prevail over second seeds Julian Cash and Llyod Glasspool in a tough battle in the Hangzhou Open quarterfinals while Yuki Bhambri progressed to the Chengdu Open semifinals with his partner on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Yuki Bhambri | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
16:28 IST, September 21st 2024