Published 16:28 IST, September 21st 2024

Prashanth-Nedunchezhiyan and Yuki move to semifinals in separate events in China

India's Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan found a way to prevail over second seeds Julian Cash and Llyod Glasspool in a tough battle in the Hangzhou Open quarterfinals while Yuki Bhambri progressed to the Chengdu Open semifinals with his partner on Saturday.