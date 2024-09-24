Published 06:43 IST, September 24th 2024

Explore the 2024 Presidents Cup: A Brief Overview of Golf's Historic Tournament

Facts and figures for the 15th Presidents Cup matches in Montreal, which start Thursday:Teams: United States against an International team of players from everywhere but Europe.Dates: Sept. 27-30.Venue: Royal Montreal Golf Club (Blue Course).Length: 7,279.Par: 70.