sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Explore the 2024 Presidents Cup: A Brief Overview of Golf's Historic Tournament

Published 06:43 IST, September 24th 2024

Explore the 2024 Presidents Cup: A Brief Overview of Golf's Historic Tournament

Facts and figures for the 15th Presidents Cup matches in Montreal, which start Thursday:Teams: United States against an International team of players from everywhere but Europe.Dates: Sept. 27-30.Venue: Royal Montreal Golf Club (Blue Course).Length: 7,279.Par: 70.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
LIV Golf Team Championship
LIV Golf Team Championship | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

06:43 IST, September 24th 2024