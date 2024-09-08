Published 14:29 IST, September 8th 2024
Quinn Ewers throws for 3 touchdowns as No. 3 Texas pounds No. 10 Michigan 31-12
Quinn Ewers threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 3 Texas beat No. 10 Michigan 31-12 on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Taylor Heinicke and head coach Raheem Morris meet on the sidelines during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:29 IST, September 8th 2024