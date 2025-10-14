Robert Lewandowski Injured? FC Barcelona Striker Suffers Hamstring Injury in Left Thigh

In a major setback for FC Barcelona, the club confirmed that ace striker Robert Lewandowski has suffered an hamstring injury on his left thigh. As per reports, he will be out of action for a while as his comeback depends on how the injury progresses. In the ongoing 2025/26 season, the Polish striker has scored four goals in nine games. This includes a memorable brace against Valencia and goals against Oviedo and Real Sociedad.

‘Recovery time will depend on how the injury evolves’

“Robert Lewandowski has suffered a muscle tear in the biceps femoris of his left thigh. His recovery time will depend on how the injury evolves,” read the official club statement.

Most reports claim that he could be out for 4-6 weeks.

Nightmare For Barcelona

Against Lithuania in an international friendly in October, he scored two goals. This means Lewandowski will also miss the much-awaited El Classico that is scheduled to take place on October 26. Not just that, he would also miss Champions League matches against Olympiakos and Club Brugge.

In fact, there have been rumours doing the rounds that the Polish icon may be asked to leave Camp Nou at the end of the season. It is believed that that is the case because of his age. Lewandowski is 37 already. After joining Barcelona in 2022, he has been a star at the club. The Polish icon has scored 105 goals and provided 20 assists in 156 matches across all competitions for Barcelona.

