Published 18:49 IST, August 27th 2024

Rutuparna-Swetaparna pair exits in opening round of Korea Open

The Indian pair of Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda bowed out in the opening round of the women's doubles event at the Korea Open badminton tournament after suffering a straight-game loss, here on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda
Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda | Image: Rutuparna Panda Instagram
