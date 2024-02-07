Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 14:31 IST

Sarvanan qualifies for Paris Olympics in sailing

Asian Games bronze medallist Vishnu Sarvanan became the first Indian sailor to qualify for successive Olympics as he made the cut for the Paris Games at the World Championships here on Wednesday.

Press Trust Of India
Olympics
Olympics | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Asian Games bronze medallist Vishnu Sarvanan became the first Indian sailor to qualify for successive Olympics as he made the cut for the Paris Games at the World Championships here on Wednesday.

A Subedar from the Mumbai-based Army Yachting Node, the 24-year-old secured qualification for the upcoming Paris Games by by finishing 26th out of 152 participants in ILCA-7 World Championship here. He thus becomes the first Indian sailor to make the cut for Paris 2024.

Advertisement

Vishnu secured the top rank among Asian countries, surpassing gold medallists from Singapore in the Asian Games and medallists from Hong Kong and Thailand in the Continental Qualifiers.

Vishnu concluded the competition with an overall score of 174. Following the standard rule, his least score of 49 in a race was subtracted, resulting in a his net score of 125.

Advertisement

Vishnu is the 2019 Under-21 World Championships bronze medallist. 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 14:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. No Probe, They Just Sat For 16 Hours To Defame AAP: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News14 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi's Reply To 'Motion Of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha Today

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement