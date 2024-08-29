sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Mukesh Ambani | Gujarat Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | MUDA Scam | Israel-Hamas | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Seahawks enter a new era under coach Mike Macdonald looking to rejoin elite of the NFC

Published 00:30 IST, August 29th 2024

Seahawks enter a new era under coach Mike Macdonald looking to rejoin elite of the NFC

Welcome to a new era in the Pacific Northwest. After 14 seasons, Pete Carroll was let go following another average season for the Seahawks and the resulting move led Seattle to go from having the oldest coach in the league to the youngest.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Chiefs look to become first team in NFL history to win 3 consecutive Super Bowls
Chiefs look to become first team in NFL history to win 3 consecutive Super Bowls | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

00:30 IST, August 29th 2024