sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Noel Tata | Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Sei Young Kim cards 10-under 62 to lead LPGA event in China after first round

Published 20:08 IST, October 10th 2024

Sei Young Kim cards 10-under 62 to lead LPGA event in China after first round

Sei Young Kim, looking for her first victory this season, opened with a 10-under 62 on Thursday to lead the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Minami Katsu
Minami Katsu of Japan tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai at Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, China | Image: AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

20:08 IST, October 10th 2024