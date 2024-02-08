English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 00:19 IST

Shivam upsets national champion Kothari in 1st round of snooker event

Press Trust Of India
National Billiards & Snooker Championships to begin in Chennai on Nov 21
National Billiards & Snooker Championships to begin in Chennai on Nov 21 | Image:Pankaj Advani/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
National champion Sourav Kothari of Kolkata lost the opening-round match of the 'NSCI Baulkline 3.0' All India Snooker Open to Shivam Arora 3-5 here on Sunday.

Shivam, from Pune, played with a lot of resilience and looked in fine touch as he made some good breaks, including two unfinished century runs of 107 and 104, to shut the door on Kothari.

Multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta and Ishpreet Singh Chadha too won the first-round ties.

Defending champion Laxman Rawat made a positive start defeating Anant Mehta in five frames 60-13, 72-14, 64-15, 66-9, and 101(101)-12.

Bangalore's Advani started with a 113-point break and went on to defeat Dilip Kumar of Chennai 5-1 (117-13, 74-21, 88-35, 71-27, 10-95, 88-10).

Former national champion Mehta enjoyed a good run and sidelined Mohsin Achhava 5-1 in another one-sided encounter.

The lanky Mumbai cueist Mehta started with a break of 75 and followed it with a break of 108 in the third and a 68 in the fifth as he cruised to a 76-11, 34-55, 112-2, 59-26, 77-21, and 57-40 win.

Mumbai’s Ishpreet stamped his class by recording a 5-2 win against city mate Anurag Bagri. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 00:19 IST

