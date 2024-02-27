Advertisement

Paris Olympic quota holder and India number one Anish Bhanwala registered his second consecutive win in the national shooting selection trials, clinching the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol T4 trial here on Tuesday.

Anish posted 35 hits out of 40 in the final, to yet again leave Gurmeet of the Army in second spot with 31 hits, in what was a repeat of the T3 top two on Sunday.

Advertisement

Vijayveer Sidhu, another Paris quota holder, was third with 22 hits.

Arjun Babuta continued the good run of Paris quota holders in the trials, winning the men's 10m air rifle T3 trial with a score of 253.7 in the final. That matched India international teammate Divyansh Singh Panwar's finals world record score set in the Cairo ISSF World Cup last month.

Advertisement

The Navy's Kiran Ankush Jadhav was second while qualification topper Sri Karthik Sabri Raj of Tamil Nadu was third. Arjun had qualified second with a score of 632.8.

In the third match of the day, the Railways' Ayushi Podder won the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event with a final round score of 459.7.

Advertisement

Kerala's Vidarsa Vinod was second with 457.7 and Gujarat's Heena Gohei was third with 447.8.

Ayushi overcame a seventh-place qualification to fire when it mattered the most. Manini Kaushik of Rajasthan topped the qualification round with a score of 586.