Updated January 12th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Akhil Sheoran shoots gold, Aishwary Tomar silver in 1-2 for India

Press Trust Of India
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar poses with the rifle
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar poses with the rifle | Image:X/Media_SAI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Indian shooters Akhil Sheoran and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar claimed gold and silver respectively in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers on Friday, continuing the country's dominant show in the continental event.

Sheoran shot 460.2 to emerge victorious in the eight-men final, while Tokyo Olympian Tomar finished second on the podium with a score of 459.0.

Thailand's Thongphaphum Vongsukdee settled for the bronze medal after managing 448.8.

The duo of Sheoran and Tomar combined with Swapnil Kusale to also win the team gold medal in the same event ahead of Chinese and South Korean teams.

In the individual qualification, Tomar was placed third with a total score of 588, while Sheoran finished sixth with 586.

India's Niraj Kumar Chain Singh also participated in the qualification but for gaining ranking points only and was not eligible for entry into the final. PTI AH AH UNG

Published January 12th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

