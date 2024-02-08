Updated January 12th, 2024 at 14:29 IST
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Akhil Sheoran shoots gold, Aishwary Tomar silver in 1-2 for India
Indian shooters Akhil Sheoran and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar claimed gold and silver respectively in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers here on Friday, continuing the country's dominant show in the continental event.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Indian shooters Akhil Sheoran and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar claimed gold and silver respectively in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers on Friday, continuing the country's dominant show in the continental event.
Sheoran shot 460.2 to emerge victorious in the eight-men final, while Tokyo Olympian Tomar finished second on the podium with a score of 459.0.
Advertisement
Thailand's Thongphaphum Vongsukdee settled for the bronze medal after managing 448.8.
The duo of Sheoran and Tomar combined with Swapnil Kusale to also win the team gold medal in the same event ahead of Chinese and South Korean teams.
Advertisement
In the individual qualification, Tomar was placed third with a total score of 588, while Sheoran finished sixth with 586.
India's Niraj Kumar Chain Singh also participated in the qualification but for gaining ranking points only and was not eligible for entry into the final. PTI AH AH UNG
Advertisement
Published January 12th, 2024 at 12:45 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.