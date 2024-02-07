Updated January 30th, 2024 at 20:09 IST
Bhanwala finishes 10th, Sidhu 11th in 25m rapid-fire pistol at ISSF Shooting WC
India's Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu on Tuesday shot identical scores of 579 in qualification round to finish 10th and 11th respectively and failed to qualify for the final of the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol (RFP), on the penultimate day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup stage in Cairo (Egypt).
Abhinav Choudhary, the third Indian in the field, shot 569 to finish 22nd at the Egypt International Olympic City Shooting range as the top six shooters made the final round in the season-opening event.
All three Indian contenders in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P), namely Anjum Moudgil, Priya Brijpal Singh and Ashi Chouksey, survived the elimination round and will try to qualify for the finals on Wednesday.
On the final day of competitions on Wednesday, three Olympic event finals are scheduled.
Other scores of the day: Men's skeet: Munek Battula -- 119 (15th), Abhay Singh Sekhon -- 119 (13th), Anant Jeet Singh Naruka -- 115 (33rd).
Women's skeet: Raiza Dhillon -- 114 (11th), Ganemat Sekhon -- 112 (15th), Areeba Khan -- 108 (22nd).
Published January 30th, 2024 at 20:09 IST
