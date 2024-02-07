Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

KIYG: Adriyan Karmakar of West Bengal and Karnataka’s Anushka Thokur win shooting gold

Later, Adriyan retained the gold medal he had won in the last edition in Bhopal with yet another dominant display.

Republic Sports Desk
Adriyan Karmarkar
Adriyan Karmarkar | Image:KIYG
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Karnataka’s Anushka Thokur and West Bengal’s Adriyan Karmakar comfortably clinched the girls and boys 50m Rifle 3-position gold medals respectively in the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 at the Guru Nanak College shooting range here on Thursday.

Anushka, who shifted to shooting a few years ago after being a competitive swimmer, scored 10 points more than second placed Melvina Angeline J of Tamil Nadu to win the gold medal with a score of 460.8. Prachi Gaikwad of Maharashtra took the bronze with a score of 439.6.

Advertisement

She had qualified for the final in second position but raised the bar in the final, taking a comfortable lead after the kneeling and prone series and then maintained that advantage to bag Karnataka’s first gold medal of this edition of the Games.

Later, Adriyan retained the gold medal he had won in the last edition in Bhopal with yet another dominant display.

Advertisement

The son of Olympian Joydeep Karmakar, Adriyan had topped the qualifying and maintained that momentum to score a total of 450.1 points in the final. Tamil Nadu’s S Hitesh (444.2) bagged the silver medal and Rana Ggaarryy of Haryana won the bronze with a total of 432.8 points.

In the 10m Air Pistol category, Haryana’s Suruchi Phogat clinched the gold medal on the last shot after her state-mate Lakshita faltered under pressure.

Advertisement

Suruchi, who had won the 10m Air Pistol mixed title on the opening day of competition, was 0.2 points behind Lakshita and only managed 9.7 point final shot. But her opponent could only manage a 9, handing her the gold medal. Suruchi scored a total of 239.8 points while Lakshita ended with 239.3 points. Delhi’s Saina Bharwani took home the bronze with a score of 219.1 points.

In Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu basketball teams completed the double by winning both the girls and boys finals. In the girls final, the hosts defeated Punjab 70-66 before the boys got the better of Rajasthan 86-85.

Advertisement

Photo Caption 1: Shooter Adriyan Karmarkar, son of Olympian Joydeep Karmakar won gold in 50m rifle shooting here in Chennai on Thursday at the ongoing KIYG2023

Photo Caption 2: Host Tamil Nadu won boys and girls Basketball Gold defeating Rajasthan and Punjab respectively on Thursday

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. At least 25 killed in twin blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan

    Videos6 minutes ago

  2. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info7 minutes ago

  3. Kerala State Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 TUESDAY Check Winners

    Info8 minutes ago

  4. Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal Summoned by Delhi Court on February 17

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 17 Appearance

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement