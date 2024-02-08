English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Rhythm Sangwan bags India's 16th quota place in shooting for Paris Olympics

Rhythm Sangwan became the 16th Indian shooter to win a Paris Olympic quota place with a bronze medal in the 25m sports pistol event at the Asia Qualifiers here on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
Rhythm Sangwan bags India's 16th quota place in shooting for Paris Olympics
Rhythm Sangwan bags India's 16th quota place in shooting for Paris Olympics | Image:PTI
  2 min read
  • 2 min read

 Rhythm Sangwan became the 16th Indian shooter to win a Paris Olympic quota place with a bronze medal in the 25m sports pistol event at the Asia Qualifiers here on Thursday.

With Rhythm's qualification, India secured its highest-ever number of quota places for the July-August Games, with the previous best being the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where the country had sent 15 shooters.

This is the third Olympic quota place for India here after Esha Singh and Varun Tomar bagged the 10m air pistol women's and men's spots on Monday.

The 20-year-old Rhythm, who hails from Haryana and was a part of the team that won the 25m sports pistol gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year along with Esha and Manu Bhaker, shot 28 in the final to settle for bronze.

But her third-position finish was enough to fetch a Paris quota for the country.

China's Yang Jiin clinched the gold with a score of 41, while Korea's Kim Yeji was second with 32 points.

This is Rhythm's third medal in the ongoing Asian Olympic Qualifiers after she finished third in the 10m air pistol event on Monday with Esha clinching gold. She also won the 10m air pistol mixed team silver with Arjun Singh Cheema.

An Olympic quota place had eluded Rhythm on Monday after Pakistan's Kishmala Talat had pipped her to bag the silver medal in 10m air pistol, but on Thursday she was happy she could get the monkey off her back.

Rhythm also credited her personal coach Vineet Kumar for the success in the Asia Olympic Qualifiers.

"I am really happy that I won the bronze medal and could win the quota for my country," Rhythm said after the match.

"I would like to thank my personal coach Vineet Kumar. It's all because of him I'm here today. I would also like to thank all my supporters out there," said the affable shooter.

Asked which of the three medals she prided the most, Rhythm said all the medals here were close to her heart but the fact that the bronze on Thursday also earned India an Olympic quota place made it special.

"I think, all of them (three medals here) hold a special place in my heart. But, yes, I mean I could do this for my country... I could win the quota for my country, so, yes, it holds a special place. Thank you Vineet sir, keep your blessings," she concluded.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

