Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

Sonam Maskar wins silver on ISSF World Cup debut

Sonam Maskar, competing in her first World Cup, finished 0.9 behind Germany's Anna Janssen at the Egypt International Olympic City Shooting range with a score of 252.1 in the eight-woman final.

Press Trust Of India
Sonam Maskar
Sonam Maskar | Image:X/@OfficialNRAI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Debutant Sonam Maskar bagged a silver medal for India in the women’s 10m air rifle event of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup here. Competing in her maiden World Cup, Sonam shot 252.1 in the eight-woman final, finishing 0.9 behind Germany’s Anna Janssen at the Egypt International Olympic City Shooting range late on Sunday.

Poland’s Aneta Stankiewicz took home the bronze. Earlier, Divyasnsh Singh Panwar had struck gold in the men’s event with a world record score in the final.

Advertisement

India is now firmly on the top of the season-opening World Cup stage with two gold and three silver medals in their kitty after three days of competition.

Two Indians, Sonam and Nancy had made the final after shooting scores of 632.7 and 633.1 to finish the 60-shot qualification round in fifth and fourth spots respectively.

Advertisement

Sonam, however, was strongest off the blocks in the 24-shot final, her 53.0 in the first five-shot series giving her the early lead. It was quite an unprecedented final, with the scores huddled so close to each other that at the end of 10 shots, the difference between the leader Sonam and Nancy, who was placed eighth at that stage, was just 0.8.

Anna took over the lead from Sonam after the 14th shot as, despite a 10.9 again from Sonam on the 13th, Anna’s consistent high 10s bore fruit.

Advertisement

At one stage it did look that it would be a double podium for India, but Poland’s Stankiewicz pipped Nancy for bronze, while Sonam could not catch up with the experienced Janssen.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THIS Actress Joins Star Cast Of RC16

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World12 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Siddaramaiah, 135 Karnataka Cong MLAs Protest in Delhi

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi play?

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement