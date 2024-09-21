sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:48 IST, September 21st 2024

Shubhankar Sharma misses cut at Wentworth

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma ended a disappointing week early, missing the the cut at the BMW PGA Championship here. Sharma had two birdies and three bogeys in a row in the middle of the round. He then birdied on the 12th followed by a bogey on the 15th for a second round of 74.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma | Image: AP
