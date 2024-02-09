English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Sports Ministry approves 3 judokas and shooter Elavenil Valarivan's participation in multiple events

The Sports Ministry on Friday approved judokas Himanshi Tokas, Shraddha Chopade and Asmita Dey’s proposals to participate in multiple competitions.

Press Trust Of India
Para Shooting World Cup
Para Shooting World Cup | Image:International Paralympic Committee
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Sports Ministry on Friday approved judokas Himanshi Tokas, Shraddha Chopade and Asmita Dey’s proposals to participate in multiple competitions.

Junior Asian Championship gold medallist Himanshi and Junior Oceania Championship gold medallist Shraddha will be heading to Paris for France Grand Slam, Baku for Azerbaijan Grand Slam, Tashkent for Uzbekistan Grand Slam and Linz for Austria Grand Prix.

Advertisement

Junior Asian Cup champion Asmita Dey will join them in Paris for the France Grand Slam.

The ministry, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will cover their airfare, boarding/lodging, insurance and local transportation costs for all these competitions and training periods.

Advertisement

The Mission Olympic Cell also approved shooter Elavenil Valarivan’s request to participate in the upcoming ISSF World Cup in Spain under Ranking Point Only (RPO) category.

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

42 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

an hour ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

21 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

21 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

21 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney leverages AI for streaming ad technology

    Tech 15 minutes ago

  2. White Paper And Much More: What Transpired at PM's Lunch Meet With MPs

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Techie Shares Recession Fears on Social Media, Loses Job Soon After

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Car recalls continue globally; Honda, GM, and Vinfast call backs

    Automobile22 minutes ago

  5. Red Bull complete eye-catching rebrand, introduce the VCARB 01

    Galleries23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement