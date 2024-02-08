English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 22:17 IST

Squash to make debut at Khelo India Youth Games, Stalin takes stock of final preparations

This is the first time that the Khelo India Youth Games are being held in South India and will be played across four cities.

Republic Sports Desk
Stalin
Stalin | Image:Special arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Squash will make its debut at the Youth Games with the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Tamil Nadu slated to be held in Chennai, Madurai, Trichy and Coimbatore – from January 19-31, 2024 and Hon’ble Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Thiru. Udhayanidhi Stalin chaired a high-power meeting at the Secretariat on Monday to take stock of the final preparations for the games.

This is the first time that the Khelo India Youth Games are being held in South India and will be played across four cities.

Advertisement

Squash will make its debut in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Tamil Nadu while state's traditional sport Silambam will be a demo sport.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Atulya Misra, IAS., Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Thiru. J Meghanatha Reddy, IAS., Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and other senior officials of the department were also present.

Advertisement

With just 11 days left for the inauguration of the Games, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has pressed all its resources into action to ensure that the Games are an absolute success.

All the stadiums are being refurbished and a new state-of-the-art blue athletics turf is being laid at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium to give the players and spectators a world-class experience during the Games, which will witness over 5500 athletes, under the age of 18, from 36 states and Union Territories vying for top honours.

Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu government has also planned various activities to spread the message and spirit of the Games across the state.

Thiru. Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday flagged off the specially designed Khelo India Youth Games Canter caravan from the Marina Beach Light House.

Advertisement

The five specially designed Canters with the ceremonial torch (Thamizh) started from Chennai, Madurai, Trichy and Coimbatore on Monday and will visit all 38 districts before reaching the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium ahead of the opening ceremony.

“In the past, we had successfully conducted the 44th Chess Olympiad and our efforts were appreciated across the world. Similarly, we are making all arrangements to successfully conduct the Khelo India Youth Games as per the instructions of the Hon'ble Chief Minister,” Thiru. Udhayanidi Stalin said.

Advertisement

SDAT will also be holding various activities including mini marathons, bike rallies and drawing competitions at prominent locations and schools in these districts to create greater awareness around the Games.

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 22:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sushmita Sen Weighs In On Her Character In Aarya 3

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Propose Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages

    Lifestyle23 minutes ago

  3. Ryan Gosling Turned Down The Role Of Ken In Barbie For THIS Reason

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  4. Rupee awaits US treasury yields, RBI’s comments on liquidity

    Business News29 minutes ago

  5. Days After Harda Incident, 6 Firecracker Factories Sealed in Indore

    India News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement