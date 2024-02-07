Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

Sreeja Akula wins WTT Feeder Corpus Christi

Press Trust Of India
Sreeja Akula
Sreeja Akula | Image:@WTTglobal/X
Two-time National champion Sreeja Akula clinched the women's singles title at the WTT Feeder Corpus Christi, her maiden international trophy, to start the new season on a promising note.

The Indian beat World No. 46 Lily Zhang of the USA 3-0 (11-6, 18-16, 11-5) in the final on Thursday night.

The final was a one-sided affair. After winning the extended second game on the sixth game point against Zhang, Sreeja finished things up quite easily to take the top spot on the podium.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

