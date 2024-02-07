Updated January 19th, 2024 at 16:08 IST
Sreeja Akula wins WTT Feeder Corpus Christi
Two-time National champion Sreeja Akula clinched the women's singles title at the WTT Feeder Corpus Christi.
Press Trust Of India
- Sports
- 1 min read
Sreeja Akula | Image:@WTTglobal/X
Advertisement
Two-time National champion Sreeja Akula clinched the women's singles title at the WTT Feeder Corpus Christi, her maiden international trophy, to start the new season on a promising note.
The Indian beat World No. 46 Lily Zhang of the USA 3-0 (11-6, 18-16, 11-5) in the final on Thursday night.
Advertisement
The final was a one-sided affair. After winning the extended second game on the sixth game point against Zhang, Sreeja finished things up quite easily to take the top spot on the podium.
Advertisement
Published January 19th, 2024 at 16:08 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.