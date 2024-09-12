Published 00:04 IST, September 12th 2024
Srihari Natraj wins; Tamil Nadu quartet breaks mixed 4x100m medley record
Karnataka's Srihari Natraj won the men's 100m freestyle while the Tamil Nadu quartet of Pramiti Gnanasekaran, Danush Suresh, B Bendection Rohit, and Deeksha Sivakumar created a new record (4:05.30) in the mixed 4x100m medley at the Senior National Aquatic Championships here on Wednesday.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Srihari Nataraj | Image: Instagram/@srihari33
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
00:04 IST, September 12th 2024