  • Srihari Natraj wins; Tamil Nadu quartet breaks mixed 4x100m medley record

Published 00:04 IST, September 12th 2024

Srihari Natraj wins; Tamil Nadu quartet breaks mixed 4x100m medley record

Karnataka's Srihari Natraj won the men's 100m freestyle while the Tamil Nadu quartet of Pramiti Gnanasekaran, Danush Suresh, B Bendection Rohit, and Deeksha Sivakumar created a new record (4:05.30) in the mixed 4x100m medley at the Senior National Aquatic Championships here on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Srihari Nataraj
Srihari Nataraj | Image: Instagram/@srihari33
00:04 IST, September 12th 2024