Published 14:45 IST, October 1st 2024

Tampa Bay Lightning have new look but will rely on a lot of familiar faces to get back to playoffs

Last season: 45-29-8, lost to Florida Panthers 4-1 in first round of playoffs.COACH: John Cooper (525-279-75 over 11-plus seasons, 2 Stanley Cup titles).SEASON OPENER: Oct. 11 vs. Carolina.DEPARTURES: C Steven Stamkos, D Mikhail Sergachev, LW Anthony Duclair, D Matthew Dumba.