  • Target set to take India among top-5 Olympic medal winning countries by 2047: Mandaviya

Published 21:37 IST, October 4th 2024

Target set to take India among top-5 Olympic medal winning countries by 2047: Mandaviya

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said the target has been set to position India among the top five Olympics medal-winning countries by 2047, when it celebrates the centenary of its independence.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
mansukh mandviya
mansukh mandviya | Image: @mansukhmandviya
  • 2 min read
21:37 IST, October 4th 2024