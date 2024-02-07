Advertisement

The decade-long wait is over as finally, an Indian has once again clinched a Grand Slam title. Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden won the Australian Open 2024 doubles title. The pair defeated the team from Italy, Simone Bolleli and Andrea Vavassori, in straight sets, 7-6, 7-5.

3 things you need to know

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden clinched the Australian Open 2024 title

Bopanna and Ebden won in straight sets, 7-6, 7-5

At 43, Bopanna becomes the oldest to win a Grand Slam event

Rohan Bopanna makes history

With the win, Rohan Bopanna has become the oldest to secure a Grand Slam title in the Open era. Earlier in the week, the 43-year-old had reached the World No.1 ranking in the doubles category. The historic feat of Rohan Bopanna is being celebrated on social media, where several prominent personalities from the sports industry have come out to congratulate the legendary Indian tennis player. Before taking a peek at what the lumineers said about Bopanna, here's the glorious moment of the day.

Cricket world in complete awe of Rohan Bopanna

From Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag, to Dinesh Karthik, many forwarded their greetings. Here are a few of the many celebratory remarks.

Your moment can arrive anytime, anywhere. Just ask @rohanbopanna, who at 43, seized it on the grand stage of the @AustralianOpen. Keep training, keep dreaming and be prepared to step up when your time comes. 🏆🕒 🎾#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/WdDGzjfufW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 27, 2024

What a story. What an inspiration @rohanbopanna .

Congratulations on becoming the #AusOpen Doubles Champion. pic.twitter.com/8NC1NVdboH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 27, 2024

Not age but our spirit that defines us.

Many congratulations Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden on winning the Australian Open Doubles title.

Truly inspirational @rohanbopanna #AusOpen2024 pic.twitter.com/bunPEHAWuP — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 27, 2024

At 43, The eldest to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era.

Absolute champion, Rohan Bopanna.

The stuff of dreams and one of India's most inspirational sporting story to become a Doubles Champion at the #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/tbae5y6wgf — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 27, 2024

Looks like you’ve found the secret to turning back the clock - just win a Grand Slam doubles title at 43! Congratulations to you & Ebden on winning the men's doubles Australian Open title. Hats off, @rohanbopanna! 🎾 🏆🇮🇳

pic.twitter.com/Zwan2hoE8a — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 27, 2024

This is Rohan Bopanna's 2nd Grand Slam title. He is the 4th Indian, after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Sania Mirza, to capture World No.1 ranking.