'Absolute champion': Cricket world bows down to Rohan Bopanna after he clinched AUS Open 2024 title
Rohan Bopanna's exceptional achievement has been celebrated by prominent cricketers of India. From Sachin to Sehwag many shared congratulatory remarks.
- Sports
- 3 min read
The decade-long wait is over as finally, an Indian has once again clinched a Grand Slam title. Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden won the Australian Open 2024 doubles title. The pair defeated the team from Italy, Simone Bolleli and Andrea Vavassori, in straight sets, 7-6, 7-5.
3 things you need to know
- Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden clinched the Australian Open 2024 title
- Bopanna and Ebden won in straight sets, 7-6, 7-5
- At 43, Bopanna becomes the oldest to win a Grand Slam event
Rohan Bopanna makes history
With the win, Rohan Bopanna has become the oldest to secure a Grand Slam title in the Open era. Earlier in the week, the 43-year-old had reached the World No.1 ranking in the doubles category. The historic feat of Rohan Bopanna is being celebrated on social media, where several prominent personalities from the sports industry have come out to congratulate the legendary Indian tennis player. Before taking a peek at what the lumineers said about Bopanna, here's the glorious moment of the day.
Cricket world in complete awe of Rohan Bopanna
From Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag, to Dinesh Karthik, many forwarded their greetings. Here are a few of the many celebratory remarks.
This is Rohan Bopanna's 2nd Grand Slam title. He is the 4th Indian, after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Sania Mirza, to capture World No.1 ranking.
Published January 27th, 2024 at 19:38 IST
