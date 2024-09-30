sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:33 IST, September 30th 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to play Daniil Medvedev at China Open, Sabalenka extends winning streak

The 21-year-old Spaniard was characteristically relentless from the baseline and ground down the No. 27-ranked Khachanov's service games and converted four of 12 service break opportunities to win in 96 minutes.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a forehand shot to Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands during their men's singles match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center in Beijing. | Image: AP Photo/Andy Wong
