Published 19:33 IST, September 30th 2024
Carlos Alcaraz to play Daniil Medvedev at China Open, Sabalenka extends winning streak
The 21-year-old Spaniard was characteristically relentless from the baseline and ground down the No. 27-ranked Khachanov's service games and converted four of 12 service break opportunities to win in 96 minutes.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a forehand shot to Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands during their men's singles match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center in Beijing. | Image: AP Photo/Andy Wong
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
19:33 IST, September 30th 2024