Updated January 18th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

AUS Open 2024: Even opponent can't resist but appreciate Carlos Alcaraz's crazy winner - WATCH

The Spanish young gun, Carlos Alcaraz, showcases his strong mentality and earns a round of applause from his opponent in the second round of the Australian Open

Aryan Suraj Chadha
AUS open: Carlos Alcaraz's shot appreciated by opponent
AUS open: Carlos Alcaraz's shot appreciated by opponent | Image:Australian Open/X.com
  3 min read
  • 3 min read
 In a thrilling second-round encounter at the Rod Laver Arena, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia of Spain emerged victorious against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego. The match showcased exceptional performances from both players, with Alcaraz securing a hard-fought win with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6. Alcaraz's strong serve and adept play on crucial points proved pivotal as he clinched the victory. Sonego's valiant efforts were evident, but Alcaraz's resilience and skill ultimately secured his triumph. The match exemplified the competitive spirit of the Australian Open and left spectators in awe of the players' prowess.  

3 things you need to know 

  • Carlos Alcaraz beats  Lorenzo Sonego 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6
  • Carlos Alcaraz is favorite for the Australian Open 2024 
  • Novak Djokovic is the defending champion of the Australian Open 

Carlos Alcaraz earns ‌applause from  Lorenzo Sonego

In two astonishing occasions during his match against Lorenzo Sonego at the Australian Open on Thursday, Carlos Alcaraz displayed his incredible skills. The young Spaniard put on a strong display, winning 6-4, 6-7, 6-3, and 7-6 to go to Melbourne Park for the third round.

In a game that included captivating performances from both players, Alcaraz astounded the crowd with two incredible strokes that demonstrated his skill on the court. The 20-year-old's outstanding performance not only helped him win, but it also highlighted why people think he is a strong contender who can compete with players like Novak Djokovic.

The first moment that left everyone in awe was when Alcaraz had to follow up on an overhead volley that Sonego had sent, which many would have thought was impossible to recover. But Alcaraz got the ball back into play by swatting it around the net post in addition to reaching it. Sonego tried to reply, but his return went past the baseline.

Sonego again challenged Alcaraz later in the game, this time making the task more difficult by leaving a tiny space between the post and the umpire's chair. Not to be defeated, Alcaraz sent a backhand that went through the opening and landed on the other side of the court with ease. The Italian, astonished by the show, could only cheer at Alcaraz's extraordinary dexterity and talent.

When is Carlos Alcaraz's next match? 

Carlos Alcaraz will now be seen in action as he faces J.C. Shang in the third round at the prestigious Australian Open. With his recent impressive performance, all eyes will be on Alcaraz as he looks to continue his winning streak and advance further in the tournament against his Chinese opponent.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

