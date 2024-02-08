Advertisement

World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz has kicked off his Australian Open 2024 campaign in sublime fashion. The Spaniard defeated the French veteran Richard Gasquet in straight sets to advance to the second round of the year's first Grand Slam. Alcaraz won the match with the score line of 7-6, 6-1, 6-2.

3 things you need to know

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Richard Gasquet in the first Round of Australian Open 2024

Alcaraz won in straight sets

The Spaniard is seeded 2nd in the tournament

Also Read | Aus Open: Too many tennis ball changes cause injuries to Djokovic & Co.?

Advertisement

Carlos Alcaraz plays Roger Federer-like winner

Following Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz has also made it to the second round of the Australian Open 2024. The 2-time majors winner left Richard Gasquet out of sorts at the Rod Laver Arena, and barring the first set, where the score went till the tiebreaker, there was not much contest between the two. Alcaraz completely outclassed Gasquet to proceed in the tournament.

Advertisement

Alcaraz's sumptuous play was a treat for the fans. However, among his many hunky-dory winners, there was a standout forehand scorcher which brought back the memories of a typical Roger Federer forehand. In the second set, Alcaraz was already a break up and gunning to take a 4-1 lead in the set. To strike the score, he played the deceiving game and left his opponent totally outfoxed. Serving at 40-30, Alcaraz's return gave the impression that he was about to hit a drop-shot, however, it was just an act and Gasquet fell into the trap.

The fake dropshot is so SATISFYING when it works 🤤 pic.twitter.com/HBFUIboaj2 — John 🦊 (@jony_sinner) January 16, 2024

Also Read | Former Indian tennis player Purav Raja discusses the Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz to take on Lorenzo Sonego

After winning the Round 1 encounter, Carlos Alcaraz will return to the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday. He will take on the Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the second round of Australian Open 2024. Considering his emergence in the sport, Carlos Alcaraz will be expected to go all the way to the final and is seen as the biggest challenge for Novak Djokovic.