English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

AUS Open: Carlos Alcaraz's insane 'Federer-like' fake dropshot leaves Richard Gasquet stunned- WATCH

Carlos Alcaraz's sublime winner in the second set was reminiscent to a typical Roger Federer forehand winner. Watch the Spaniard's incredible winner.

Prateek Arya
Carlos Alcaraz's shot reminds fans of Roger Federer
Carlos Alcaraz's shot reminds fans of Roger Federer | Image:X.com/AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz has kicked off his Australian Open 2024 campaign in sublime fashion. The Spaniard defeated the French veteran Richard Gasquet in straight sets to advance to the second round of the year's first Grand Slam. Alcaraz won the match with the score line of 7-6, 6-1, 6-2.

3 things you need to know

  • Carlos Alcaraz defeated Richard Gasquet in the first Round of Australian Open 2024
  • Alcaraz won in straight sets
  • The Spaniard is seeded 2nd in the tournament

Also Read | Aus Open: Too many tennis ball changes cause injuries to Djokovic & Co.?

Advertisement

Carlos Alcaraz plays Roger Federer-like winner

Following Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz has also made it to the second round of the Australian Open 2024. The 2-time majors winner left Richard Gasquet out of sorts at the Rod Laver Arena, and barring the first set, where the score went till the tiebreaker, there was not much contest between the two. Alcaraz completely outclassed Gasquet to proceed in the tournament.

Advertisement

Alcaraz's sumptuous play was a treat for the fans. However, among his many hunky-dory winners, there was a standout forehand scorcher which brought back the memories of a typical Roger Federer forehand. In the second set, Alcaraz was already a break up and gunning to take a 4-1 lead in the set. To strike the score, he played the deceiving game and left his opponent totally outfoxed. Serving at 40-30, Alcaraz's return gave the impression that he was about to hit a drop-shot, however, it was just an act and Gasquet fell into the trap.

Also Read | Former Indian tennis player Purav Raja discusses the Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz to take on Lorenzo Sonego

After winning the Round 1 encounter, Carlos Alcaraz will return to the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday. He will take on the Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the second round of Australian Open 2024. Considering his emergence in the sport, Carlos Alcaraz will be expected to go all the way to the final and is seen as the biggest challenge for Novak Djokovic.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Bollywood Went All Romantic With Proposals

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  2. Police Initiate Probe in CGPSC Recruitment 'Scam' During Congress Rule

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Real Story Of Heeramandi That Explores The Life Of Courtesans

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai Open: Shrivalli goes down fighting

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  5. When Bollywood Experimented With Dark Comedy

    Web Stories21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement