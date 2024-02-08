Donna Vekic, right, of Croatia plays a backhand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Rod Laver Arena during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open | Image: AP

Advertisement

Sony Sports Network is proud to announce its continued association with the prestigious Australian Open, bringing the electrifying LIVE telecast of the 2024 edition to tennis enthusiasts across India. The tournament, scheduled from Sunday, 14th January 2024, to Sunday, 28th January 2024, will captivate fans as Melbourne Park hosts the world's tennis elite in a battle for the coveted first grand slam title of the year. Sony Sports Network will bring all the LIVE action from the tournament in English and Hindi, while Tamil and Telugu language feeds will be added from the Quarterfinals stage onwards.

Leading up to the tournament, Sony Sports Network launched it’s '#SlamOfTheGreats' campaign, masterfully capturing all the thrills, competitive spirit, and excitement that the Australian Open has always offered. The campaign pays tribute to some of the greatest tennis moments in the history of the game, and also feature’s India's own Tennis great Sania Mirza announcing her arrival to world tennis with her first Grand Slam win in 2009.

Advertisement

In a historic first, the Australian Open will begin on a Sunday, giving tennis fans an extra day of play. This change aims to reduce the pressure on late-night finishes for both the players and the fans, while also bringing one extra day of live tennis action.

As temperatures soar in Melbourne, the anticipation for the first tennis Grand Slam of the year is heating up, with Novak Djokovic aiming to surpass Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam victories. Djokovic faces mighty competition from the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner, all vying to etch their name in the history books. Fans of Women's Tennis are in for a treat too with Aryna Sabalenka aiming to defend her title and ward off any challenges from current world number one Iga Świątek.

Advertisement

Comments:

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India:

Advertisement

“It's that time of the year when the best tennis stars gather in Melbourne to compete for the ultimate glory in the year's first Grand Slam. The Australian Open has consistently been the most watched Grand Slam in India for the last few years. Our commitment extends beyond on-field action, featuring off-field initiatives like expert insights and opinions from two-time Australian Open winner Sania Mirza and Former India No 1, Somdev Devvarman on our live studio show, Extraaa Serve.”

Sania Mirza, Two-times Australian Open winner & Brand Ambassador for Tennis on Sony Sports Network:

Advertisement

"The Australian Open tournament holds a special place in my heart as I made my Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open in 2005. The Grand Slam continues to be a strong platform for players to showcase their talent, and this year's tournament will feature both emerging talents and established stars lighting up the court. I am looking forward to being a part of Extraaa Serve on Sony Sports Network as a panellist through the course of the tournament. Throughout the broadcast, we will bring fans closer to all the live action in Australia and also present behind-the-scenes moments of this sporting spectacle."

Somdev Devvarman, Olympian & Former No 1 India Tennis Player. Asian Games & Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist and panellist, Extraaa Serve:

Advertisement

"It's an absolute pleasure to be a part of Sony Sports Network's Australian Open broadcast. It's a tournament that never fails to deliver incredible moments, and I look forward to being a part of the team that brings these moments to your screens. Sony Sports Network has been a champion for tennis in India, and I'm thrilled to contribute to the passion and excitement that the Australian Open always brings.”

As the ‘Home of Tennis’ in India, Sony Sports Network offers year-long marquee tennis events, featuring three out of the four Grand Slams - Australian Open, Roland Garros (French Open), and US Open, along with Davis Cup and ATP Masters, making it the ultimate destination for top-tier tennis action. The Australian Open, in particular, holds a special place in the hearts of Indian tennis enthusiasts, consistently ranking as one of the most-watched tennis tournaments on Indian television.

