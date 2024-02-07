Updated January 26th, 2024 at 17:14 IST
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner stopped midway due to medical emergency in stands
The Australian Open semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner was delayed while a spectator received medical help in the third set on Friday.
Top-ranked Djokovic lost the first two sets and was serving at 5-5 and deuce when play was interrupted. Ambulance officers attended to the spectator and then helped him walk out of Rod Laver Arena.
Djokovic held serve in that game and then saved a match point in the tiebreaker before forcing the semifinal to a fourth set.
But Sinner broke early in the fourth and won 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 to reach his first Grand Slam final. A 10-time champion in Australia, Djokovic had won all 10 previous semifinals he’d contested at Melbourne.
Tournament organizers said ambulance officers attended and the man was in a stable condition.
