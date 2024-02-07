English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Balaji-Cornea duo loses in men's doubles second round

India's N Sriram Balaji and his Romanian partner Victor Vlad Cornea lost their second round men's doubles match to Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Mate Pavic of Croatia in the Australian Open here on Friday.

Press Trust Of India
Australian Open
Donna Vekic, right, of Croatia plays a backhand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Rod Laver Arena during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open | Image: AP
India's N Sriram Balaji and his Romanian partner Victor Vlad Cornea lost their second round men's doubles match to Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Mate Pavic of Croatia in the Australian Open here on Friday.

The Indo-Romanian combo went down 3-6 3-6 to their 10th-seeded opponents at the Rod Laver Arena.

Balaji and Cornea defeated the Italian duo of Matteo Arnaldi and Andrea Pellegrino 6-3 6-4 in the first round.

The Balaji-Cornea team came in as an alternate pair into the competition. While the Indian is ranked 79th in ATP doubles ranking, the Romanian is ranked 69th.

It is only the second time that Balaji has made it to the second round of the Australian Open, having done so last year with fellow Indian Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan.

Overall, this is the third time Balaji has entered the second round of a Grand Slam. He had progressed to the second round of the Wimbledon 2018 with compatriot Vishnu Vardhan. 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

