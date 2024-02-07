English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 18:27 IST

Better off playing in India than going abroad: Vijay Amritraj on ATP tournaments in country

Amritraj, who beat legends such as Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe and Rod Laver in his heyday, spoke to PTI ahead of next week's Chennai Open Challenger.

Press Trust Of India
Tennis
Tennis | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Indian tennis players must concentrate on the Challengers at the moment and will be better off playing regularly at home than going overseas, the country's former star Vijay Amritraj suggested on Thursday.

Amritraj, who beat legends such as Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe and Rod Laver in his heyday, spoke to PTI ahead of next week's Chennai Open Challenger.

He said the tournament gives the Indian players a great opportunity to earn ranking points.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 18:27 IST

