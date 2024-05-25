Published 00:18 IST, May 25th 2024
Carlos Alcaraz is 'scared' to hit his forehand with full force as the French Open approaches
Even Carlos Alcaraz couldn't tell you exactly what's been wrong with his right forearm, the part of his body that is responsible for his thunderous forehands — and also is responsible for sidelining him during nearly all of April and May as the French Open approached.
- Sports
- 6 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Carlos Alcaraz | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
00:18 IST, May 25th 2024