Carlos Alcaraz wants to get the best out of the new year. Despite having an injury-riddled start in 2023, Alcaraz went on to win the Wimbledon, one of Tennis' grandest titles. He defeated Novak Djokovic to win the Men's Singles title. But things slowed down for the young star as he could not clinch another majors title. With the AO 2024 coming in, Alcaraz has big goals ahead of the tournament that will take place in Australia.

3 things you need to know

Carlos Alcaraz missed last year's Australian Open due to an injury

The 20-year-old Spaniard won the Wimbledon Singles title after defeating Novak Djokovic

Alcaraz is currently number two in the player's rankings

Carlos Alcaraz will have Grand aims for 2024

With the Australian Open coming in hot, Carlos Alcaraz will enter the tennis majors with full enthusiasm and with a passionate aim. The reigning Wimbledon men's Singles Champion will begin his 2024 and will be at Melbourne Park. He will be one of the biggest threats to Novak Djokovic, the number one in player rankings. After losing in the Wimbledon Final, Djokovic acknowledged that he hasn't gone against a player like Alcaraz. The Spaniard will be eager to go past the Serbian star to reclaim his spot as the number one tennis star.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, left, celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London | Image: AP

Alcaraz will be highly motivated for the Australian Open, as this is the only event where he has yet to make an impact. The Spaniard has achieved glory in the top outdoor hard-court tournaments, and AO is the sole event for him to achieve. In addition, he had established a 45-9 record on hard courts outside. That represents a success record of over 83%, which is not too far from his winning percentage of 88% on clay courts throughout the same period.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz serves the ball to Germany's Alexander Zverev during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy | Image: AP

Furthermore, Alcaraz will have a fresh approach and mind as he has only competed in four events (12 matches) in 2023 after his loss in the US Open semifinal loss. Given that Tennis has a demanding 11-month schedule and a short off-season, Alcaraz's more flexible timetable may pay off as the AO 2024 week heats up.