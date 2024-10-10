Published 22:21 IST, October 10th 2024
Carlos Alcaraz upset by Tomas Machac in Shanghai and Aryna Sabalenka rallies in Wuhan
It was No. 33 Machac's third tour-level quarterfinal, and the Czech player proved more than a match for the four-time major-winning Spaniard as he earned his second win over a top-five opponent this year in two hours.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts after winning against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their men's singles finals match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center in Beijing | Image: AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
22:21 IST, October 10th 2024