Published 12:42 IST, August 31st 2024
Coco Gauff keeps her US Open title defense alive by coming back to beat Elina Svitolina
Coco Gauff turned things around after being a set down and beat Elina Svitolina 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the U.S. Open's third round on Friday, extending the 20-year-old American’s defense of her first Grand Slam title.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:42 IST, August 31st 2024