Updated January 28th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: How to watch the AO 24 Final in India UK, & US?

The Australian Open 2024 final match between Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner will be played today, get hold of the live streaming details of the encounter.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Daniil Medvedev in action during US Open
Daniil Medvedev in action during US Open | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
 In the Australian Open 2024 final, Italy's Jannik Sinner faces off against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at Rod Laver Arena at 2:00 pm. With both players demonstrating exceptional skill and determination throughout the tournament, this final promises to showcase a thrilling display of top-tier tennis talent.  

3 things you need to know 

  • Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner will be played today 
  • Medvedev has been in fine form in the Australian Open 
  • Sinner defeated ‌defending champion Djokovic in the semi-final

Also Read: Australian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna says he is at 'level 43, not age 43'

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming, Australian Open Final  Match: All live streaming & details you need to know

When will the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final Match take place?

The Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final  Match will take place on Sunday, January 28th, and will take place at 02:00 PM.

Where will the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final  Match take place?

The Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final  Match will be hosted at the Rod Laver Arena, located within Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia .

How to watch the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final  Match Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final  Match live in India via Star Sports Network (Channels: Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5).

Also Read: From Sachin to Sehwag: Cricket world bows down to Rohan Bopanna

How to watch the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final  Match Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final  Match Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final  Match Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final  Match live telecast on Eurosport.

How to watch the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final  Match Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the United States can watch the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final  Match live telecast on ESPN. The Live Streaming will be available at ESPN+.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

