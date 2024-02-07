Daniil Medvedev in action during US Open | Image: AP

In the Australian Open 2024 final, Italy's Jannik Sinner faces off against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at Rod Laver Arena at 2:00 pm. With both players demonstrating exceptional skill and determination throughout the tournament, this final promises to showcase a thrilling display of top-tier tennis talent.

3 things you need to know

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner will be played today

Medvedev has been in fine form in the Australian Open

Sinner defeated ‌defending champion Djokovic in the semi-final

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming, Australian Open Final Match: All live streaming & details you need to know

When will the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final Match take place?

The Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final Match will take place on Sunday, January 28th, and will take place at 02:00 PM.

Where will the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final Match take place?

The Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final Match will be hosted at the Rod Laver Arena, located within Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia .

How to watch the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final Match Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final Match live in India via Star Sports Network (Channels: Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5).

How to watch the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final Match Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final Match Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final Match Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final Match live telecast on Eurosport.

How to watch the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final Match Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the United States can watch the Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Final Match live telecast on ESPN. The Live Streaming will be available at ESPN+.