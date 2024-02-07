Updated January 24th, 2024 at 23:46 IST
Don't think anyone will ever come close to Djokovic: Former world no. 17 Tomic
Novak Djokovic has once again been dubbed as a favourite to retain the title, and former world No. 17 Bernard Tomic of Australia firmly believes there will be no one to challenge the great Serbian.
With the Australian Open currently on, defending champion Novak Djokovic has once again been dubbed as a favourite to retain the title, and former world No. 17 Bernard Tomic of Australia firmly believes there will be no one to challenge the great Serbian.
Djokovic is the leading Grand Slam winner in the Open Era of tennis. He also has the chance of winning the most Grand Slam titles across eras, as another win would allow him to surpass the all-time record of Margaret Court.
Djokovic is eying his 25th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.
Published January 24th, 2024 at 23:46 IST
