In a stunning display, Jannik Sinner outclassed Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open Men's Singles 2024 semifinal, securing a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 victory. Sinner's powerful serve and exceptional performance on critical points propelled him to success, dominating the match from start to finish and earning his place in the final.

3 things you need to know

Sinner beat Djokovic 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3

Djokovic failed to defend his title in Australia 2024

Sinner is set to face Medvedev in the Australian Open 2024 final

John McEnroe made a huge statement about the Serbian legend

John McEnroe praises Novak Djokovic for his continued dominance on the tennis court, despite the hurdles given by age and the development of a new generation of gifted players. Djokovic, together with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, has dominated men's tennis for more than two decades, winning an incredible 66 Grand Slam championships and holding the World No. 1 position for a total of 928 weeks, giving them the nickname “Big 3.”

Despite heavy opposition from rising players such as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, Djokovic retains his domination, with McEnroe praising the Serbian's ability to take inspiration from his younger competitors. Interestingly, Djokovic's performance has grown with age, as proven by his record-breaking 12 Major titles earned after reaching 30, surpassing both Nadal and Federer in this category.

McEnroe, a former World No. 1, looks on his own career's twilight years, recognising that the influence of younger opponents had a different impact on him than Djokovic's tenacity and flexibility. Speaking to Eurosport, McEnroe said:

“The changing of the guard - when was that going to happen? We keep waiting for it. Novak has played Sinner, [Carlos] Alcaraz, he's risen to the occasion. And he was inspired, he said, by these players,” “When I played those young kids like [Pete] Sampras and [Andre] Agassi, I was inspired to stop playing quickly, because those guys were too good, so I give Novak a lot of credit,”