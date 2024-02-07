English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Ex-World No.1 praises Djokovic's solid performance at the top despite age, calls for more credit

Ex-World No.1 credits Novak Djokovic, urges more recognition for performing at top level despite age in recent statement after his loss in the Australian Open.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a stunning display, Jannik Sinner outclassed Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open Men's Singles 2024 semifinal, securing a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 victory. Sinner's powerful serve and exceptional performance on critical points propelled him to success, dominating the match from start to finish and earning his place in the final.

3 things you need to know 

  • Sinner beat Djokovic 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3
  • Djokovic failed to defend his title in Australia 2024
  • Sinner is set to face Medvedev in the Australian Open 2024 final

Also Read: Indian team frets over visa denial to reserve player Prajwal Dev

Advertisement

John McEnroe made a huge statement about the Serbian legend 

John McEnroe praises Novak Djokovic for his continued dominance on the tennis court, despite the hurdles given by age and the development of a new generation of gifted players. Djokovic, together with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, has dominated men's tennis for more than two decades, winning an incredible 66 Grand Slam championships and holding the World No. 1 position for a total of 928 weeks, giving them the nickname “Big 3.”

Advertisement

Despite heavy opposition from rising players such as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, Djokovic retains his domination, with McEnroe praising the Serbian's ability to take inspiration from his younger competitors. Interestingly, Djokovic's performance has grown with age, as proven by his record-breaking 12 Major titles earned after reaching 30, surpassing both Nadal and Federer in this category.

McEnroe, a former World No. 1, looks on his own career's twilight years, recognising that the influence of younger opponents had a different impact on him than Djokovic's tenacity and flexibility. Speaking to Eurosport, McEnroe said: 

Advertisement

“The changing of the guard - when was that going to happen? We keep waiting for it. Novak has played Sinner, [Carlos] Alcaraz, he's risen to the occasion. And he was inspired, he said, by these players,”

“When I played those young kids like [Pete] Sampras and [Andre] Agassi, I was inspired to stop playing quickly, because those guys were too good, so I give Novak a lot of credit,”

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra, Delhi have highest number of EV charging stations

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. BJP Protests Against Karnataka Government Inside Parliament

    Videos6 minutes ago

  3. Trent surges 15% to hit record high

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. 2k People Suffer From Food Poisoning After Consuming Meal in Maharashtra

    India News8 minutes ago

  5. Replace Your Ordinary Cooking Oil With These Healthy Substitutes

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement